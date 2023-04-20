Honor Earth: A Celebration of Earth Day

Saturday, April 22 | 10am – 4pm

Free event!

Join the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum as we Honor and Celebrate our Earth! Learn how to grow micro-gardens, get started on your own garden, and listen in on panels throughout the day.

Activities include:

Garden workshops in the ACM garden

Farm to Table cooking demos with produce from the FRESHFARM ACM Farm Stand*

Seasonality and Gardening Road Mapping

Seed planting and seed giveaways with FRESHFARM

Panel discussion on the future of Black and Brown Farming

Chalk Walk the Anacostia Watershed with Chalk Riot

Plant Care Workshop by Grounded

Bloom Soil with DC Water

Urban Foraging

Free local food and beverages*

Plus, check out the inaugural weekend of the FRESHFARM ACM Farm Stand, the only direct-to-consumer farm stand of its kind East of the River in Ward 8.

*while supplies last