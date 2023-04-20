Saturday, April 22, 2023

Honor Earth: A Celebration of Earth Day

1901 Fort Pl, SE Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum

About This Event

Saturday, April 22 | 10am – 4pm
Free event!

Join the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum as we Honor and Celebrate our Earth! Learn how to grow micro-gardens, get started on your own garden, and listen in on panels throughout the day.

Activities include:

  • Garden workshops in the ACM garden
  • Farm to Table cooking demos with produce from the FRESHFARM ACM Farm Stand*
  • Seasonality and Gardening Road Mapping
  • Seed planting and seed giveaways with FRESHFARM
  • Panel discussion on the future of Black and Brown Farming
  • Chalk Walk the Anacostia Watershed with Chalk Riot
  • Plant Care Workshop by Grounded
  • Bloom Soil with DC Water
  • Urban Foraging
  • Free local food and beverages*

Plus, check out the inaugural weekend of the FRESHFARM ACM Farm Stand, the only direct-to-consumer farm stand of its kind East of the River in Ward 8.

*while supplies last

Date

Saturday, April 22, 2023 10:00 am
Doors open at 10:00 am

Location

Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum
