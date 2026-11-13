Build Your Own Menorah: A Free Family Workshop in Fairfax

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
The Home Depot, FairfaxMore details
Give the holiday preparations a hands-on start at this free menorah-building workshop. Chabad NoVA and Chabad Tysons bring families to The Home Depot in Fairfax, where children can make a menorah to take home.
Donuts and latkes add a festive break between the building and the finishing touches. The appeal is simple: a shared project, something made by hand and a keepsake that can become part of the celebration at home. Choose one of the two advertised sessions when reserving your place.
When: Sunday, November 22, 2026, with separate starts at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Session finish times are not announced.
Where: The Home Depot, 3201 Blenheim Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Admission: Free; space is limited and advance RSVP is required.
Choose a session and RSVP. Confirm exact timing, attendance requirements and availability with the organizers before attending.
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