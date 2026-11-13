Build Your Own Menorah: A Free Family Workshop in Fairfax

Give the holiday preparations a hands-on start at this free menorah-building workshop. Chabad NoVA and Chabad Tysons bring families to The Home Depot in Fairfax, where children can make a menorah to take home.

Donuts and latkes add a festive break between the building and the finishing touches. The appeal is simple: a shared project, something made by hand and a keepsake that can become part of the celebration at home. Choose one of the two advertised sessions when reserving your place.

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026, with separate starts at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Session finish times are not announced.

Where: The Home Depot, 3201 Blenheim Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Admission: Free; space is limited and advance RSVP is required.

Choose a session and RSVP. Confirm exact timing, attendance requirements and availability with the organizers before attending.