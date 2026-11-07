Holly TrolleyFest Opening Day: Santa on a Vintage Streetcar

Trade the shopping-center rush for the clatter of a historic streetcar. Holly TrolleyFest opens with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a woodland railway ride and a holiday model railroad, giving families a festive outing with something mechanical to marvel at. Crafts and photo opportunities add reasons to linger.



Make this the main stop of a relaxed Colesville day rather than squeezing it between errands. Allow time to explore the museum as well as meet Santa, and check ticket availability before setting out.

When: Saturday, November 28, 2026, 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Eastern. This listing features opening day; check the museum’s calendar for later seasonal dates.

Where: National Capital Trolley Museum — Colesville, Maryland; 1313 Bonifant Road, Colesville, MD 20905

Price: $15 per person. Reservations required; ticket sales were announced as opening soon. Museum memberships and Family & Friends passes do not apply.

Free parking. Museum buildings are accessible, but the historic streetcars are not wheelchair accessible. Special-event hours and prices supersede regular Saturday admission. Confirm reservations, exact details and accessibility needs with the museum.

Official event details · Registration or attendance information