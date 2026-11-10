Holiday Market at The Satire: Local Gifts, Festive Sips and Santa

Make a little room in the holiday shopping trip for a festive drink and a story. The Satire, Autograph Collection is hosting a one-day holiday market in Alexandria, bringing local vendors together with seasonal sips from The Wise Fool and Celeste Matcha, plus reading with Santa.

The appeal is a slower sort of shopping afternoon: browse for gifts, take a break and let the visit become part of the day’s plans. Start with a wander through Old Town, then head to the hotel in Old Town North for the noon opening. Families can look forward to the Santa reading, while shoppers can explore the vendors and drink offerings; individual activity times and the full vendor lineup are still to come.

Saturday, December 12, 2026, noon–5 p.m. The Satire, Autograph Collection, 625 First Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314.

Admission: Pricing and any registration requirements have not yet been announced. Confirm with the hotel before visiting; gifts and drinks are separate purchases. The hotel’s publicist supplied these advance event details, with more information to follow. Visit the official hotel website or call 703-650-0200 to confirm the latest schedule, admission and attendance details.

Hotel image courtesy of The Satire, Autograph Collection; shown for venue context.