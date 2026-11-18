A memorable holiday centerpiece starts before the oven timer. Join King Arthur Baking brand ambassador and cookbook author Martin Philip at the company’s new Alexandria baking school for a demonstration devoted to festive breads. Watch the process, bring the questions your own dough has been raising, and stay for a Q&A and book signing featuring The Book of Pizza and The Big Book of Bread. It is a chance to spend an evening thinking about the craft behind the season’s best tables, with Old Town’s King Street close at hand for a meal before class. This is a demonstration rather than a hands-on workshop; no tasting or take-home bread is promised. Advance registration is required. Confirm exact details and availability with the organizer.

Tuesday, December 8, 2026, 6–7:30 p.m., at King Arthur Baking Alexandria Baking School, 617 King Street, Old Town Alexandria. Admission is $25; confirm final checkout fees.

Official details and registration