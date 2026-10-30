First Look: Historic St. Mary’s City’s New Visitor Center

For a history-minded fall day trip, head to Southern Maryland for the first chance to enter Historic St. Mary’s City’s new Visitor Center. Its exhibits grew from collaboration with tribal leaders, historians, educators and community members, bringing several perspectives to the story of Maryland’s beginnings. Free admission on this first public day makes it a timely opportunity to explore a new part of the destination.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Historic St. Mary’s City Visitor Center — Southern Maryland, 47373 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686.

Price: Free admission on November 14, supported by the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area.

November 14 is the first opportunity to visit the new facility, rather than the formal grand-opening celebration, which is planned for spring 2027. This is the farther destination in this selection; plan your travel and check which other site areas are open or separately ticketed. Confirm exact details and current access arrangements with the organizer.

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