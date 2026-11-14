Heritage Christmas Market: Handmade Gifts and Family Fun

Head to Fort Hunt for a neighborhood Christmas market with a little room for everyone’s holiday plans. Heritage Presbyterian Church brings together more than 20 artisan and craft vendors, food trucks and activities that make the outing more than a shopping stop.

Children can explore a holiday gift shop and have a photo opportunity with St. Nicholas, while grown-ups browse handmade finds. Make a relaxed morning or early afternoon of it: take a first lap through the vendors, pause for food and circle back for the gifts that caught your eye.

When: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Heritage Presbyterian Church, 8503 Fort Hunt Road, Alexandria, VA 22308.

Admission: Free; merchandise and food purchases cost extra.

View the official event and reserve a free ticket. Confirm the vendor lineup, activity arrangements and exact details with the organizer before attending.