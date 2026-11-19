Give the long weekend a quieter hour. At HELD, LesHeal Wellness brings crystal singing bowls and a small-group sound bath to Alexandria’s Local Motion Dance Studio, with a choice between resting in an aerial silk cocoon and staying grounded on a mat. The gathering begins with breath and grounding before settling into sound; a lavender eye mask, blanket and pillow are provided, along with a wellness gift bag to take home. No aerial experience is required, and staff help guests into and out of the hammocks. Book the format that suits you and arrive between 12:20 and 12:30 p.m.; doors close at 12:35, and late entry is not permitted. The listed event runs 12:30–1:30 p.m., with the guided portion beginning at 12:40. Tickets currently total $44.52–$71.21. Confirm exact details, accessibility and availability with the organizer. Ages 18+.

Saturday, November 28, 2026, 12:30–1:30 p.m.; ages 18+. Local Motion Dance Studio, 2377 S Dove Street, Alexandria. Base prices: $40 for a mat or $65 for an aerial cocoon, plus fees; current totals $44.52–$71.21.

Official details and registration