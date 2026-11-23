Spend a December evening listening to holiday music at the Old Parish House in College Park. Piano teacher Russell Wilson and his students will perform solo instrumental versions of familiar Christmas and seasonal songs. The performers range from elementary to advanced students, giving the recital the feel of a neighborhood gathering and a chance to hear musicians at different stages of learning. The free concert runs from 7 to 8 p.m. on December 2 and is open to the public. The venue is a short walk from College Park Metro. Drivers can ask inside about a free pass for legal street parking. Confirm exact details with College Park Arts Exchange before attending.

When: December 2, 2026, 7–8 p.m. EST

Where: Old Parish House, 4711 Knox Road, College Park, MD 20740

Price: Free

Official details and registration