Haymarket Crossroads Pub Crawl on Small Business Saturday
Saturday, November 28, 2026

Haymarket Crossroads Pub Crawl on Small Business Saturday

6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket, VA 20169

Great Mane Brewery, then four nearby stops ending at Trouvaille Brewing Company

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Free crawl and passport; purchases extra

About This Event

Trade a single bar tab for a walk through Haymarket on Small Business Saturday. This free neighborhood crawl links a brewery, a grill, an Italian restaurant, a tasting room and Trouvaille’s taproom, with a passport making the route part scavenger hunt, part leisurely afternoon out.

Saturday, November 28, 2026: start at noon at Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway. Scheduled stops continue at Foster’s Grille at 1 p.m., Giuseppe’s at 2 p.m., Aroma II at 3 p.m. and Trouvaille at 4:05 p.m. Pick up a free passport at Great Mane; complete the stamps and photo tasks and return it to Trouvaille by 5:15 p.m. for the drawing. The route is about 0.7 miles. Passports are 21+; purchases are separate. RSVP via the organizer’s official page and confirm route, offers and details.

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Date

Saturday, November 28, 2026 12:00 pm

Location

Great Mane Brewery, then four nearby stops ending at Trouvaille Brewing Company
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