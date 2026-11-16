Haymarket Crossroads Pub Crawl on Small Business Saturday

Trade a single bar tab for a walk through Haymarket on Small Business Saturday. This free neighborhood crawl links a brewery, a grill, an Italian restaurant, a tasting room and Trouvaille’s taproom, with a passport making the route part scavenger hunt, part leisurely afternoon out.



Saturday, November 28, 2026: start at noon at Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway. Scheduled stops continue at Foster’s Grille at 1 p.m., Giuseppe’s at 2 p.m., Aroma II at 3 p.m. and Trouvaille at 4:05 p.m. Pick up a free passport at Great Mane; complete the stamps and photo tasks and return it to Trouvaille by 5:15 p.m. for the drawing. The route is about 0.7 miles. Passports are 21+; purchases are separate. RSVP via the organizer’s official page and confirm route, offers and details.

Official event details and registration