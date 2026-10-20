HarvestFest at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Give your fall weekend a change of scenery with a Richmond-area garden trip. HarvestFest pairs seasonal color at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden with creative activities that make the landscape feel like part of the day, rather than simply a backdrop.

The program includes 10 a.m. storytime, pumpkin painting from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., marigold seed saving from noon–2 p.m. and gourd painting for ages 8 and up from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Comfort food is available to purchase.

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond / Henrico, VA 23228. Plan this as a regional day trip from DC.

Price: Included with regular Garden admission: adults $24; seniors 65+, military, first responders and full-time educators $20; youth 4–17 $14; ages 3 and under and Garden members free. Food purchases extra.

Leave time to stroll before or after the activities; regular daytime garden hours are 9 a.m.–5 p.m. The Garden recommends using Henrico in GPS if its Richmond address does not direct you to the entrance. Confirm the exact program, admission rates and weather updates with the organizer before traveling.

Official HarvestFest details · Admission and tickets