Happy Hours: Music & Dancing

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Marketplace PlazaMore details
Don’t miss these low-key Friday evening hang-outs to enjoy a drink, dance, and mingle.
Happy Hour is back at The Parks—bringing music, movement, and a little magic to Marketplace Plaza. Join us one Friday each month for themed evenings designed for dancing, mingling, and soaking up great vibes under the open sky. Whether you’re stepping onto the dance floor or just enjoying the scene, it’s an easy, feel-good way to kick off your weekend.
This free series features a rotating mix of musical styles and experiences—from high-energy dance nights to nostalgic throwbacks and global sounds. Beverages will be available for purchase, and you’re encouraged to grab bites from nearby favorites like Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, The Charmery, or Paraíso. (Yes—furry friends are welcome, too.)
Find all the latest info here: https://theparksdc.com/event/happy-hour/ and follow us on social: https://www.instagram.com/theparksdc/
September 18: Tropical Caribbean Vibes (DJ Harry Hotter) RSVP
Ease into island time with a breezy blend of reggae, calypso, and soca. Feel the laid-back rhythms, steel drum melodies, and uplifting beats that define Caribbean music—perfect for swaying, sipping, and letting the stress of the week melt away.
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