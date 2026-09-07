Happy Hours: Music & Dancing

Happy Hour is back at The Parks—bringing music, movement, and a little magic to Marketplace Plaza. Join us one Friday each month for themed evenings designed for dancing, mingling, and soaking up great vibes under the open sky. Whether you’re stepping onto the dance floor or just enjoying the scene, it’s an easy, feel-good way to kick off your weekend.

This free series features a rotating mix of musical styles and experiences—from high-energy dance nights to nostalgic throwbacks and global sounds. Beverages will be available for purchase, and you’re encouraged to grab bites from nearby favorites like Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, The Charmery, or Paraíso. (Yes—furry friends are welcome, too.)

Find all the latest info here: https://theparksdc.com/event/happy-hour/ and follow us on social: https://www.instagram.com/theparksdc/