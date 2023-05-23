The 10th Annual Halal Food Fest in Baltimore is a day-long food festival established by the Al-Rahmah School Education Trust (ASET). The event was established in 2012 with one goal in mind: Unite the Ummah one bite at a time! What better way to bring people together than food?

All proceeds from the event go to ASET, ensuring Al-Rahmah School has the capabilities to cultivate excellence and support the educational needs of its students.