Saturday, August 12, 2023

Halal Food Fest

6631 Johnnycake Road Baltimore, MD 21244
Baltimore

Islamic Society of Baltimore

$5-$40

About This Event

The 10th Annual Halal Food Fest in Baltimore is a day-long food festival established by the Al-Rahmah School Education Trust (ASET). The event was established in 2012 with one goal in mind: Unite the Ummah one bite at a time! What better way to bring people together than food?

All proceeds from the event go to ASET, ensuring Al-Rahmah School has the capabilities to cultivate excellence and support the educational needs of its students.

Date

Saturday, August 12, 2023 12:00 pm
Doors open at 12:00 pm

Location

Islamic Society of Baltimore
