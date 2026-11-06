Make a Haitian Fanal Lantern at Chez Aviole

Saturday, November 21, 2026, 2–5 p.m. EST

Chez Aviole Haitian Cuisine — South Silver Spring

7912 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Price: Workshop admission is free; fanal templates are available for $20. Donations for supplies are encouraged.

A little house can hold a great deal of holiday tradition. At this Silver Spring workshop, Haitian teaching artists introduce the fanal, a traditional Christmas lantern, and guide participants through making fanal houses. The restaurant setting makes it easy to pair an afternoon of learning and creating with food or drinks purchased from Chez Aviole. Open to children five and older as well as adults, the gathering offers a hands-on way to explore a Haitian end-of-year celebration together.

Ages 5+; parental assistance is welcome. Review the organizer’s registration and template options before attending. Food and drinks cost extra. Portions of the workshop may be photographed or recorded. Confirm availability and exact details with AHP.

Official event information · Registration and attendance details

Image courtesy of Association of Haitian Professionals.