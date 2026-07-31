Grrrrl Jam feat. Mantagonist + Betty Machete + Younger Sister

Mantagonist

For Fans Of: 90s female-fronted grunge, Hole, PJ Harvey, L7

The female-fueled Mantagonist is on a mission to invoke the restless spirit of rocker grrrls of the 90s and beyond. Their angsty energy slow burns into a flaming hot fire.

Betty Machete

FFO: The Detroit Cobras, Nikki and the Corvettes, The Zombies, The Monkees, The Ronettes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Betty Machete turns retro-leaning hits into sassy, danceable, garage rock.

Younger Sister

FFO: Bikini Kill, Courtney Barnett, and Best Coast.

Younger Sister is a three-piece indie rock girl band from Washington DC.