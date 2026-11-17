Greenbelt’s Sparkle Mart puts handmade gifts and live music under one roof. Around 80 artisans fill three accessible floors of the Community Center with original work, from pottery and woodcraft to clothing, books and small seasonal finds. It is a chance to shop slowly, talk to makers and come home with something more personal than a last-minute online order.

Saturday, December 5, 2026, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, December 6, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., at Greenbelt Community Center, 15 Crescent Road, in historic Greenbelt. Admission and parking are free; purchases are additional. Music runs 1–3 p.m. each day: Seth Kibel and Friends on Saturday and the Sam Farthing Trio on Sunday. Sunday also includes a youth craft sale. Confirm exact details with Greenbelt Recreation.

Official details and free registration