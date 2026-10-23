The Great Baltimore Lantern Parade + Día de los Muertos Festival

Watch a neighborhood park turn into an illuminated procession. Baltimore’s lantern celebration begins with hands-on making, a children’s costume contest, pop-up performances and a market before glowing floats, musicians and handmade lanterns move through Patterson Park after dark. Come early to make a lantern, or choose a place along the route to enjoy the spectacle. It is an all-ages destination outing with a particularly good payoff for anyone willing to stay past sunset.

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 4–9 p.m. Eastern; festival 4–7 p.m., parade line-up 6:30 p.m., parade 7 p.m., finale 8:30 p.m..

Where: Patterson Park — Pulaski Monument and Boat Lake, Patterson Park, Baltimore, MD 21224.

Price: Free admission; food and vendor purchases extra.

Lantern workshops use on-site sign-ups; children’s costume-contest check-in starts at 3:30 p.m. Parade participants line up by the Boat Lake at 6:30 p.m. The published rain date is October 25. Check the organizer’s current weather decision, route and exact details before traveling.

Official details and registration · Organizer event information