Good Medicine: A Collection of Healing Forces (On view from February 25-May 8) shares American Indian art that speaks to the indigenous forms of health and healing. Drawing on the forms of medicine, the Native artists featured in this exhibit share their beliefs and representation of health, healing, and good medicine. The allegory in each piece represents living traditions among indigenous people that transcends generations. The purpose of curating this exhibit is the collective medicine conveyed through the art has a positive effect on you, in health and even sickness. The medicine that is offered in this exhibit will heal you in ways you need and provide comfort and wellness on your journey. Every participant in this exhibit is honored to share good medicine with you.”

The opening reception is scheduled for February 25th from 6-9 pm and is open to the public.