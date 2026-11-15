Glykeria and Kostas Ageris: A Late-Night Greek Concert

Make room for a late night of live Greek music as Glykeria and Kostas Ageris come to Falls Church. Presented by Apollonia Productions, the concert pairs two singers in an evening that runs well past midnight, offering a change of pace from the usual holiday-season plans.

Choose your night’s rhythm before booking: standing general admission or reserved table seating. Food and a cash bar are available for separate purchase, with those sales benefiting St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church. Arrive after doors open if you want time to settle in before the music begins.

When: Friday, December 4, 2026, 9:30 p.m.–2 a.m. Saturday, December 5. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Meletis Charuhas Center at St. Katherine’s, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA 22041.

Tickets: Standing admission $70; reserved table seats $95–$160, plus service charge. Food and drinks extra.

Choose tickets and seating. Confirm current availability, entry requirements and exact details with Apollonia before booking.