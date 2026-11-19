A well-loved sweatshirt or plain tote can become a much more personal gift with a little stitching. Rockville Science Center’s two-hour workshop introduces beginner and intermediate sewists to machine embroidery, with two machines available for trying small designs. Bring clothing or an accessory with a large flat area you would like to upcycle; the organizer will also have items available for anyone arriving without a project. It is a hands-on way to spend a December Sunday, with the possibility of leaving an everyday favorite looking a little more like you. The class welcomes ages 12 and up, with a parent or guardian required for participants younger than 14. Reserve a ticket through the official listing and confirm current pricing, availability and attendance details with the organizer.

Sunday, December 6, 2026, 4:30–6:30 p.m., at Rockville Makerspace and Tool Library, 33F Maryland Avenue, in Rockville Town Square. Tickets currently display $23.18; confirm the final total at checkout. Ages 12 and older; participants younger than 14 must attend with a parent or legal guardian.

Official details and registration