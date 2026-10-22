Ghost, Goblins & Ghouls Monster Fun Run

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
George Washington Middle SchoolMore details
Dash, jog or stroll in costume at this all-ages Halloween outing. Music, treats and seasonal fun make the course a family activity with room to choose your own pace. Follow the city registration link before attending.
When: Saturday, October 24, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Eastern.
Where: George Washington Middle School, 1005 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301.
Price: $5.
Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.
Official event details and registration information
Illustrative autumn pumpkin photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash.
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