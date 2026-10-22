Ghost, Goblins & Ghouls Monster Fun Run

Dash, jog or stroll in costume at this all-ages Halloween outing. Music, treats and seasonal fun make the course a family activity with room to choose your own pace. Follow the city registration link before attending.

When: Saturday, October 24, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Eastern.

Where: George Washington Middle School, 1005 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301.

Price: $5.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information