Save the FIRST SUNDAY AFTER THANKSGIVING each year for an indie-rockin’ Christmas show for the whole family!

“‘Get in the Mood’ with Laura Tsaggaris” features songs from the critically-acclaimed 2021 Christmas album, “Get in the Mood.” Laura and her band put classic rock, acoustic, and funky spins on Christmas classics like Elvis’ “Blue Christmas,” Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and “Christmas Time Is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” And don’t worry if this year’s got you dreading seasonal sing-alongs. Tsaggaris’ original track, “Get in the Mood,” has become everyone’s favorite cure for the holiday blues!