“Get in the Mood” with Laura Tsaggaris
Sunday, November 26, 2023

“Get in the Mood” with Laura Tsaggaris

535 8th Street SE, Washington, District of Columbia 20003, US

Miracle Theater

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

https://www.unionstage.com/shows/get-in-the-mood-with-laura-tsaggaris-miracle-theatre-2/ Free for kids under 2 1/2 price tickets for kids 3-18

About This Event

Save the FIRST SUNDAY AFTER THANKSGIVING each year for an indie-rockin’ Christmas show for the whole family!
“‘Get in the Mood’ with Laura Tsaggaris” features songs from the critically-acclaimed 2021 Christmas album, “Get in the Mood.” Laura and her band put classic rock, acoustic, and funky spins on Christmas classics like Elvis’ “Blue Christmas,” Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and “Christmas Time Is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” And don’t worry if this year’s got you dreading seasonal sing-alongs. Tsaggaris’ original track, “Get in the Mood,” has become everyone’s favorite cure for the holiday blues!

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, November 26, 2023 03:19 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

Miracle Theater
View Map