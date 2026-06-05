Georgetown Summer Art Walk
Saturday, June 6, 2026

Georgetown Summer Art Walk

1670 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20007

Addison/Ripley Fine Art

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About This Event

Join us for our inaugural Georgetown Summer Art Walk on Saturday, June 6, 2026 from 12:00 PM -5:00 PM.

The event will feature 16 local venues showcasing a diverse range of artwork, including photography, paintings, sculptures, and mixed media pieces.

Throughout the day, you’ll have the chance to meet and chat with the artists, learn about their inspirations and creative processes, and purchase unique pieces to add to your collection.

Our free inaugural Summer Art Walk, we invite you to visit the Main Street corridor to visit our locally-owned galleries. The event will feature over a dozen local venues showcasing a diverse range of artwork, including paintings, photography, sculptures and mixed media pieces. You’ll be able to visit working studios and talk with artists about their work.

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Date

Saturday, June 6, 2026 12:00 pm

Location

Addison/Ripley Fine Art
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