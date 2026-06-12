Geo for Gov 2026

Governments today stand at a crucial juncture, navigating a landscape where AI innovation constantly reshapes public expectations and operational capabilities. While the potential of AI to revolutionize disaster preparedness, enhance transportation safety, fortify energy infrastructure, and guide future planning is undeniable, agencies often grapple with an overwhelming influx of geospatial data. This leaves them seeking clear pathways to harness powerful insights for critical decisions impacting citizen services, safety, and infrastructure management.

The 2026 Geo for Gov Summit is your opportunity to connect with public-sector visionaries and Google experts. Discover firsthand how leading agencies are leveraging geospatial data, cutting-edge cloud solutions, and agentic AI to address some of the most urgent challenges across energy, infrastructure, safety, and beyond. This dynamic half-day summit transcends traditional presentations, offering guests immersive, hands-on demonstrations of the latest technologies and tools that are turning ambitious “moonshot” missions into tangible realities.