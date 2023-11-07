GenAI Tech Leaders Summit at District E
Thursday, November 16, 2023

GenAI Tech Leaders Summit at District E

701 7th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001

District E Powered by Ticketmaster

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

Member Price: Free Learn More

About This Event

Nisum, a global technology consulting leader, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), America’s leading sports and entertainment family, are co-hosting an insightful discussion specifically focused on emerging GenAI trends, applications, and solutions.

The fireside chat will be led by Adam Heintz, SVP of Business Intelligence at MSE and Tina Wung, VP of Growth Marketing & Revenue at Nisum. Join them and your fellow DC industry leaders for networking, insights, and refreshments at the amazing new District E e-gaming venue next to Capital One Arena!

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, November 16, 2023 05:30 pm

Location

District E Powered by Ticketmaster
View Map