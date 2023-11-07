GenAI Tech Leaders Summit at District E

Member Price: Free Learn More

Nisum, a global technology consulting leader, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), America’s leading sports and entertainment family, are co-hosting an insightful discussion specifically focused on emerging GenAI trends, applications, and solutions.

The fireside chat will be led by Adam Heintz, SVP of Business Intelligence at MSE and Tina Wung, VP of Growth Marketing & Revenue at Nisum. Join them and your fellow DC industry leaders for networking, insights, and refreshments at the amazing new District E e-gaming venue next to Capital One Arena!