Gemstone and Pearl Bracelet Workshop with Camilla Limon

CLASS DESCRIPTION:

Make your own gemstone or pearl bracelet! Learn the basics of bracelet making and walk away with your very own stackable bracelet. Our maker will walk you through the steps of jewelry making and will discuss the meaning behind these gemstones.

Choose from the gemstones below or choose to make a pearl bracelet – it’s up to you. A great stackable bracelet addition or a great stand alone bracelet as well.

Guests can choose to make a bracelet or a necklace, choose your preferred project at check out.

Perfect for a fall jewelry look – with added bragging rights since you’ll make it yourself!