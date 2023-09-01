Gather + Connect: A Shopping & Tarot Event

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Join us for a day of shopping and tarot card readings! Start the afternoon by browsing our unique selection of home and fashion accessories, while also visiting our permanent jewelry table. Then, take a break for some sweets, and receive a tarot card reading. Our experienced reader will use her cards to give you insights into your past, present, and future.

When you shop small, you are supporting your neighbors, your community, and your own values. You are helping to create a more vibrant and equitable economy, and you are also making a statement about what you believe in.

Saturday, September 30, 2023 12:00 pm

