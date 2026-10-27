Garden Glow Live at Maymont: Illuminated Gardens + Aerial Arts

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
Maymont — enter via The Robins Nature Center, RichmondMore details
Make a Richmond evening glow well beyond Halloween. Maymont’s illuminated garden route turns a familiar landscape into an after-dark walk through color and light, with the Japanese Garden as a highlight. November 5 adds a special reason to visit: Garden Glow Live features aerial performances by Bandits Troupe throughout the evening. Pause in Glow Village for fire pits, food trucks and festive drinks, or let the roughly mile-long route be the centerpiece of a fall getaway.
When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 5–10 p.m. Eastern; timed-entry windows, final event entry at 9 p.m. and Japanese Garden entry at 9:30 p.m..
Where: Maymont — enter via The Robins Nature Center, Richmond, 2201 Shields Lake Drive, Richmond, VA 23220.
Price: Adults ages 17–64: $25; children ages 1–16 and seniors 65+: $21. Member discounts may apply; paid on-site parking and food/drinks extra. Confirm current checkout totals.
Reserve a timed-entry window. The organizer suggests about 90 minutes for the experience and at least 20 minutes to park and walk to the entrance. Paths include hills and uneven terrain; a complimentary shuttle offers an alternative to the Woodland Trail between Glow Village and the Japanese Garden. The exact aerial-performance schedule has not been announced. Confirm current availability, performance times, weather plans and exact details with Maymont.
Official event details and registration
Promotional Garden Glow image via Maymont’s Visit Richmond listing.
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