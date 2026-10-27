Garden Glow Live at Maymont: Illuminated Gardens + Aerial Arts

Make a Richmond evening glow well beyond Halloween. Maymont’s illuminated garden route turns a familiar landscape into an after-dark walk through color and light, with the Japanese Garden as a highlight. November 5 adds a special reason to visit: Garden Glow Live features aerial performances by Bandits Troupe throughout the evening. Pause in Glow Village for fire pits, food trucks and festive drinks, or let the roughly mile-long route be the centerpiece of a fall getaway.

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 5–10 p.m. Eastern; timed-entry windows, final event entry at 9 p.m. and Japanese Garden entry at 9:30 p.m..

Where: Maymont — enter via The Robins Nature Center, Richmond, 2201 Shields Lake Drive, Richmond, VA 23220.

Price: Adults ages 17–64: $25; children ages 1–16 and seniors 65+: $21. Member discounts may apply; paid on-site parking and food/drinks extra. Confirm current checkout totals.

Reserve a timed-entry window. The organizer suggests about 90 minutes for the experience and at least 20 minutes to park and walk to the entrance. Paths include hills and uneven terrain; a complimentary shuttle offers an alternative to the Woodland Trail between Glow Village and the Japanese Garden. The exact aerial-performance schedule has not been announced. Confirm current availability, performance times, weather plans and exact details with Maymont.

Official event details and registration