Wednesday // Mar 15, 2023

Fried Chicken + Bubbles Wednesdays at Shilling Canning Company

360 Water St. SE, DC
$95

For the month of March, Wednesday evenings just got bubbly. Shilling Canning Company will be serving a whole fried chicken, two hoe cakes, a side of beans and greens and a bottle of Chandon for two people at a price of $95. This dish is also a tribute to women winemakers, such as Pauline Lhote, who is the current winemaker for Chandon, who won double gold in the Women’s Wine & Spirit award. Everyone is invited to sip and toast with us Wednesday nights this month.

