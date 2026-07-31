Friday Night Fishing
Sunday, August 23, 2026

Friday Night Fishing

1520 First Street SE, Washington, DC 20003

Diamond Teague Pier

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About This Event

This is a free event. All supplies provided. We have staff to teach you to fish!

Fishing is first come, first on the dock. If the dock is at capacity, there is a waitlist & 1-hour fishing limit.

Questions? [email protected]

Lightning, thunderstorms, or heavy rain can cancel fishing. Expect notification of cancellation on Friday afternoon via email & Instagram.

Thanks to Colonial Pipeline for supporting Friday Night Fishing.

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Date

Sunday, August 23, 2026 05:00 pm

Location

Diamond Teague Pier
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