Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Diamond Teague PierMore details
This is a free event. All supplies provided. We have staff to teach you to fish!
Fishing is first come, first on the dock. If the dock is at capacity, there is a waitlist & 1-hour fishing limit.
Questions? [email protected]
Lightning, thunderstorms, or heavy rain can cancel fishing. Expect notification of cancellation on Friday afternoon via email & Instagram.
Thanks to Colonial Pipeline for supporting Friday Night Fishing.
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