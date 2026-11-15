Make a Fresh Holiday Wreath at Merrifield Garden Center

Trade a ready-made decoration for an afternoon making your own. Louis Ratchford guides this fresh-wreath workshop at Merrifield’s Fair Oaks location, helping participants build a front-door wreath and finish it with the garden center’s signature bow.

The greenery mix includes fir, pine, magnolia and boxwood, and the session covers keeping your creation fresh through the season. One ticket makes one wreath, with two guests welcome to work on it together: an appealing shared project for a friend or partner.

When: Sunday, December 6, 2026, 1–3 p.m.

Where: Merrifield Garden Center, 12101 U.S. 29, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Price: $161.90 listed total including fees ($150 base) per wreath ticket; up to two guests may share one wreath.

Reserve a wreath ticket. The organizer reports an elevator outage with repairs expected in early December; confirm accessibility and exact details before booking. Promotional photograph shows a sample wreath.