Free Open Mic Comedy Night at Give a Hoot

Open mic nights reveal the work behind a finished comedy set: a first-timer finds their footing while a more experienced comic tries a different turn. Give a Hoot puts both on the same stage, with La Mexicana’s food and drink menu available in the club. It is an easy way to turn a midweek meal into an evening out.



Wednesday, November 25, 2026, show at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Give a Hoot Comedy Club is at 16143 Shady Grove Road, Gaithersburg. The show and parking are free; menu purchases are additional. No finish time is announced. Contact the club about group seating, performer participation and admission policies, and confirm exact details before attending.

Official event details and registration