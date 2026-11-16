Free Open Mic Comedy Night at Give a Hoot

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
Give a Hoot Comedy ClubMore details
Open mic nights reveal the work behind a finished comedy set: a first-timer finds their footing while a more experienced comic tries a different turn. Give a Hoot puts both on the same stage, with La Mexicana’s food and drink menu available in the club. It is an easy way to turn a midweek meal into an evening out.
Wednesday, November 25, 2026, show at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Give a Hoot Comedy Club is at 16143 Shady Grove Road, Gaithersburg. The show and parking are free; menu purchases are additional. No finish time is announced. Contact the club about group seating, performer participation and admission policies, and confirm exact details before attending.
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