Saturday // Jul 15, 2023

Free Concert Series at Founders Row: Deanna Dove, Island Girl

110 Founders Ave Falls Church, VA 22046
More details
Register Here

Free

About this event

Free concerts are coming to Falls Church! 

Connect with your community while enjoying live music. DC Fray and Founders Row are bringing this free, outdoor concert series to the neighborhood on select Saturday nights from March through September. Enjoy food trucks, lawn games, local business specials and a pop-up bar. 

LINEUP
July 15: Deanna Dove, Island Girl
September 16: Justin Trawick and The Common Good Duo

ABOUT THE ARTIST
Deanna Dove’s original songs are stories about her life and love on the waterways of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. Rock, gospel, blues, country-soul and R&B influence her strong and versatile voice that will make your soul’s connection.

Tags

Share with friends

Date and Time

Saturday // Jul 15, 2023, 05:00 pm

Location

Founders Row
View Map