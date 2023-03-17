Saturday // Jul 15, 2023
Free Concert Series at Founders Row: Deanna Dove, Island Girl
110 Founders Ave Falls Church, VA 22046
About this event
Free concerts are coming to Falls Church!
Connect with your community while enjoying live music. DC Fray and Founders Row are bringing this free, outdoor concert series to the neighborhood on select Saturday nights from March through September. Enjoy food trucks, lawn games, local business specials and a pop-up bar.
LINEUP
July 15: Deanna Dove, Island Girl
September 16: Justin Trawick and The Common Good Duo
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Deanna Dove’s original songs are stories about her life and love on the waterways of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. Rock, gospel, blues, country-soul and R&B influence her strong and versatile voice that will make your soul’s connection.