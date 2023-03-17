Free concerts are coming to Falls Church!

Connect with your community while enjoying live music. DC Fray and Founders Row are bringing this free, outdoor concert series to the neighborhood on select Saturday nights from March through September. Enjoy food trucks, lawn games, local business specials and a pop-up bar.

LINEUP

July 15: Deanna Dove, Island Girl

September 16: Justin Trawick and The Common Good Duo

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Deanna Dove’s original songs are stories about her life and love on the waterways of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. Rock, gospel, blues, country-soul and R&B influence her strong and versatile voice that will make your soul’s connection.