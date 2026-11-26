Start a December Saturday with pancakes and a visit from Santa at Holy Trinity in West Falls Church. This free neighborhood gathering gives families time to eat together, write a letter to Santa and try Christmas crafts before lining up for a festive photo. Everyone is welcome.

The event runs Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at 3022 Woodlawn Avenue. Breakfast is served until 11:30 a.m. and includes pancakes, sausage, fruit, breakfast breads and sweets, with coffee, tea and water. Enter Fellowship Hall through the door nearest the parking lot; signs lead onward to the craft tables, while Santa photos take place in the sanctuary.

Admission is free. An RSVP helps the hosts plan, but the organizer says guests may still attend if Eventbrite shows sold out, and no printed ticket is needed. Confirm menu, availability and exact details with the organizer.

Official event details and registration