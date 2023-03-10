Thursday // Apr 06, 2023

#FrayNight – Bouldering Glow Party

1611 Eckington Place NE #150, Washington, DC 20002
Fuel your fitness glow up with your DC Fray community at The Bouldering Project on April 6 for our #FrayNight – Bouldering Glow Party. Bring your best neon workout gear and any rave-worthy necklaces, bracelets or other wearables to help us light up the night as you and your friends enjoy group fitness classes, rock climbing, yoga, DJ-mixed live tunes, food trucks and beer. Fitness is an adventure, not a destination – why not make it lit? (Pun totally intended.) 

#FrayNight tickets include: 

  • All-day access to the facility and classes pre-event
  • Two glow-themed group fitness classes 
  • Complimentary climbing shoes 
  • Live DJ
  • Access to food trucks and after-climbing beer

Choose from two of the following glow-themed group fitness classes: 

  • Power Flow Yoga from 6-7 p.m.
  • Group Fitness Mobility from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Restore Yoga from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Thursday // Apr 06, 2023, 06:00 pm

The Bouldering Project
