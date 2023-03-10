Thursday // Apr 06, 2023
#FrayNight – Bouldering Glow Party
1611 Eckington Place NE #150, Washington, DC 20002
About this event
Fuel your fitness glow up with your DC Fray community at The Bouldering Project on April 6 for our #FrayNight – Bouldering Glow Party. Bring your best neon workout gear and any rave-worthy necklaces, bracelets or other wearables to help us light up the night as you and your friends enjoy group fitness classes, rock climbing, yoga, DJ-mixed live tunes, food trucks and beer. Fitness is an adventure, not a destination – why not make it lit? (Pun totally intended.)
#FrayNight tickets include:
- All-day access to the facility and classes pre-event
- Two glow-themed group fitness classes
- Complimentary climbing shoes
- Live DJ
- Access to food trucks and after-climbing beer
Choose from two of the following glow-themed group fitness classes:
- Power Flow Yoga from 6-7 p.m.
- Group Fitness Mobility from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Restore Yoga from 7:30-8:30 p.m.