Fuel your fitness glow up with your DC Fray community at The Bouldering Project on April 6 for our #FrayNight – Bouldering Glow Party. Bring your best neon workout gear and any rave-worthy necklaces, bracelets or other wearables to help us light up the night as you and your friends enjoy group fitness classes, rock climbing, yoga, DJ-mixed live tunes, food trucks and beer. Fitness is an adventure, not a destination – why not make it lit? (Pun totally intended.)

#FrayNight tickets include:

All-day access to the facility and classes pre-event

Two glow-themed group fitness classes

Complimentary climbing shoes

Live DJ

Access to food trucks and after-climbing beer

Choose from two of the following glow-themed group fitness classes: