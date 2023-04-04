FrayLife XFL Home Game

Member Price: Free Learn More

Make the last home game of the XFL season an event to remember with DC Fray.

Join us as we cheer on our D.C. Defenders at Audi Field on Sunday, April 16. Tickets include access to the pregame party at The Point DC, your seat in the DC Fray fan section, #FrayLife swag and the opportunity to win our #FrayLife prize pack.

Wear a DC Fray shirt to the game for a chance to win the #FrayLife prize pack that includes: