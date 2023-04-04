Official Fray Event

Sunday, April 16, 2023

#FrayLife XFL Home Game

100 Potomac Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

Audi Field

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$39 Early Bird // $49

Member Price: Free Learn More

About This Event

Make the last home game of the XFL season an event to remember with DC Fray. 

Join us as we cheer on our D.C. Defenders at Audi Field on Sunday, April 16. Tickets include access to the pregame party at The Point DC, your seat in the DC Fray fan section, #FrayLife swag and the opportunity to win our #FrayLife prize pack. 

Wear a DC Fray shirt to the game for a chance to win the #FrayLife prize pack that includes: 

  • One annual FrayLife membership 
  • $100 credit for DC Fray social sports leagues 
  • Official post-game, XFL fan experience on the field

Tags

SportsDC FraySocial SportsDC Fray Events

Interests

, , ,

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, April 16, 2023 11:00 am

Location

Audi Field
View Map