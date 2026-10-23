FONA Fall 5K + Festival at the National Arboretum

Start Halloween with a run or walk through the National Arboretum’s rolling landscape, then stay for seasonal festivities. The 5K adds a costume contest to a course through garden collections and tree-lined roads; the wider event includes family activities and a bulb sale. Strollers and dogs are welcome on the race, with dogs kept on a six-foot, non-retractable leash. Register ahead: there is no race-day registration.

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026: 5K starts 8:30 a.m.; festival listed by FONA for 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Eastern.

Where: U.S. National Arboretum — 5K start near the Capitol Columns, Enter at 2400 R Street NE, Washington, DC 20002.

Price: In-person 5K currently $60 plus a listed $4.60 processing fee; race registration free for children 12 and under. Family festival activities free; purchases extra.

Use the R Street entrance and allow 10–15 minutes to walk from parking to the start. Race-day packet pickup is 7–8 a.m. Festival schedules differ between organizer and partner pages; confirm the activity window directly with FONA. Ticket tiers, fees, availability and exact details may change.

Official details and registration · Organizer event information