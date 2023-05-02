Flowing Flames: An Elemental Breathwork Series

Flowing Flames is a breathwork series designed to support you in accessing your highest, most inspired creative state in both your professional and personal life.

Each session will include practices ranging from cacao ceremonies, cord cutting meditations, sound baths, yoga, inspired movement, past life regressions, and many more, with Rua facilitating elemental breathwork being the bedrock of each one.

Air brings us life as it flows through our bodies, oxygenating the blood that sustains life as it flows through our veins. When we surrender to the cleansing flames of transformation, we create the necessary space to flow with our brilliance and emerge as the Phoenix. Soaring above all that no longer serves us. Refreshed. Renewed. Reborn.

Please come wearing comfortable clothes you can move in. Yoga mats, blankets, and fresh water are provided.

We look forward to breathing with you!