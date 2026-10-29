Flow & Frequency: Yoga Meets a Live DJ in Arlington

Give your Sunday soundtrack a more active role. Ahmed guides this two-hour Arlington workshop from meditation into all-levels vinyasa, while Surge.DJ shapes the music live in response to the room. The session closes with dancing, making it an inviting option for anyone who enjoys movement and music together. Come for a change of pace and the pleasure of practicing alongside other people.

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 12:30–2:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Sun & Moon Yoga Studio — Arlington, 3811 Langston Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22207.

Price: $45; advance registration.

No previous experience is required; bring your own yoga mat. This workshop takes place at the Arlington studio, not the studio’s Fairfax location. Reserve through the organizer’s registration link and confirm current availability and exact details before attending.

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