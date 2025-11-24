Florence + The Machine – Everybody Scream Tour at Capital One Arena

Florence + The Machine, fronted by Florence Welch, is an English rock band formed in London in 2007. In 2009, the band released their debut album, Lungs, which launched at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart and held strong for five weeks before claiming the No. 1 slot. The debut ultimately spent 28 consecutive weeks on the chart, establishing the band as a formidable new force and drawing praise for its dramatic, cinematic production and Welch’s distinct vocals. Florence + The Machine were nominated for Best New Artist at the 2011 Grammy Awards and have since earned seven total nominations across six studio albums. The band headlined Glastonbury in 2015 — the first female-fronted band to do so since 1999 — and have made appearances at a number of global festivals over the years, including Primavera Sound, Madrid’s Mad Cool, Electric Picnic, and Isle of Wight. 2026’s Everybody Scream Tour will mark FATM’s sixth headlining tour.