Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Florence + The Machine – Everybody Scream Tour at Capital One Arena
Capital One ArenaMore details
About This Event
Florence + The Machine, fronted by Florence Welch, is an English rock band formed in London in 2007. In 2009, the band released their debut album, Lungs, which launched at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart and held strong for five weeks before claiming the No. 1 slot. The debut ultimately spent 28 consecutive weeks on the chart, establishing the band as a formidable new force and drawing praise for its dramatic, cinematic production and Welch’s distinct vocals. Florence + The Machine were nominated for Best New Artist at the 2011 Grammy Awards and have since earned seven total nominations across six studio albums. The band headlined Glastonbury in 2015 — the first female-fronted band to do so since 1999 — and have made appearances at a number of global festivals over the years, including Primavera Sound, Madrid’s Mad Cool, Electric Picnic, and Isle of Wight. 2026’s Everybody Scream Tour will mark FATM’s sixth headlining tour.
Tags
Share with friends