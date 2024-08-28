FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series: HIIT/Barre with Barre Bri

1330 S Fair St. Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington

Metropolitan Park

Free

About This Event

Take your fitness journey to the next level with FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series!

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Wednesdays from 8-9 a.m. from September 4 through October 30 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup:

  • September 4: HIIT/Barre with Barre Bri
  • September 11: Yoga with Mind Your Body Oasis
  • September 18: HIIT/Core with Onelife Fitness
  • September 25: Zumba with Onelife Fitness
  • October 2: Yoga with Mind Your Body Oasis
  • October 9: Yoga with Onelife Fitness
  • October 16: HIIT/Barre with Barre Bri
  • October 23: HIIT/Core with Onelife Fitness
  • October 30: Zumba with Onelife Fitness

Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot!

Neighborhood

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 08:00 am

Metropolitan Park
