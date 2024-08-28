Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 @ 12:00:am
Last Day to Register | DC Fray Winter Social Sports Leagues
DMV
Official Fray Event
Metropolitan ParkMore details
Take your fitness journey to the next level with FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series!
Join DC Fray + National Landing on Wednesdays from 8-9 a.m. from September 4 through October 30 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup:
Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot!
Interestsfitness, Fray events, National Landing
NeighborhoodArlington
Share with friends