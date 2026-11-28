Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
Flor Coffee + Books, GeorgetownMore details
Browse books, pick out a gift and linger for the music at Flor's first Floriday Market in Georgetown. The coffee shop and international bookstore is turning a Saturday into a festive open house with a live DJ, select book and merchandise sales, and mystery discounts revealed during the visit.
Make it a relaxed stop on a neighborhood walk. Coffee, empanadas and sweet treats will be available to buy, so you can pause between the shelves and the shopping.
When: Saturday, December 12, 2026, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Flor Coffee + Books, 1220 31st Street NW, Washington, DC 20007, Georgetown.
Admission: Free. No ticket is required, but RSVPs are appreciated. Books, gifts, food and drinks are purchased separately.
Confirm exact details and availability with Flor before attending.
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