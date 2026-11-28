Browse books, pick out a gift and linger for the music at Flor's first Floriday Market in Georgetown. The coffee shop and international bookstore is turning a Saturday into a festive open house with a live DJ, select book and merchandise sales, and mystery discounts revealed during the visit.

Make it a relaxed stop on a neighborhood walk. Coffee, empanadas and sweet treats will be available to buy, so you can pause between the shelves and the shopping.

When: Saturday, December 12, 2026, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Flor Coffee + Books, 1220 31st Street NW, Washington, DC 20007, Georgetown.

Admission: Free. No ticket is required, but RSVPs are appreciated. Books, gifts, food and drinks are purchased separately.

Confirm exact details and availability with Flor before attending.

Official Floriday Market details and optional RSVP