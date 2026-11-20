Playing at home is one thing; finding your place in a roomful of musicians is another kind of fun. Members of Cherry Blossom Special lead this learner-friendly bluegrass jam at the School of Musical Traditions, helping players work through familiar repertoire and find their way back when the chords get away from them. Bring your instrument and a working knowledge of its basics; this is a chance to build confidence by making music with other people. The December 10 session runs from 7 to 9 p.m., and admission is free with a $10 suggested donation. Register ahead through the school’s official booking link to plan your spot, and confirm attendance details with the organizer.

Thursday, December 10, 2026, 7–9 p.m., at School of Musical Traditions, 7112 Willow Avenue, Takoma Park. Free admission; $10 suggested donation. Bring your instrument and register ahead.

Official details · Register through the school