Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Fête de la Musique – Make Music Day 2026
3303 Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007, United States
Georgetown Waterfront ParkMore details
About This Event
LET’S MAKE MUSIC!
Join us for the third annual Fête de la Musique – Make Music Day on Saturday, June 20, 2026! Over 30 musical acts will perform in 10+ outdoor locations in the Georgetown commercial district and on two stages at the French Embassy.
TO VIEW THE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE AND MAP IN THE GEORGETOWN COMMERCIAL DISTRICT, CLICK HERE.
This year, Fête de la Musique – Make Music Day coincides with Capital Pride in DC. We invite all to celebrate that same spirit of inclusivity and expression through the universal language of music. As part of Pride Month, the French Embassy will highlight artists whose work and artistic path show a sustained commitment.
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