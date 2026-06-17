Fête de la Musique – Make Music Day 2026
Saturday, June 20, 2026

Fête de la Musique – Make Music Day 2026

3303 Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007, United States

Georgetown Waterfront Park

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About This Event

LET’S MAKE MUSIC!

Join us for the third annual Fête de la Musique – Make Music Day on Saturday, June 20, 2026! Over 30 musical acts will perform in 10+ outdoor locations in the Georgetown commercial district and on two stages at the French Embassy.

TO VIEW THE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE AND MAP IN THE GEORGETOWN COMMERCIAL DISTRICT, CLICK HERE.

This year, Fête de la Musique – Make Music Day coincides with Capital Pride in DC. We invite all to celebrate that same spirit of inclusivity and expression through the universal language of music. As part of Pride Month, the French Embassy will highlight artists whose work and artistic path show a sustained commitment.

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Date

Saturday, June 20, 2026 04:00 pm

Location

Georgetown Waterfront Park
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