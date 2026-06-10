Bully Spanish Steakhouse invites families to the Father’s Day Flamenco Brunch, a full Spanish celebration featuring a live paella station, a roasted suckling pig carving, and a jamón carving station showcasing Spain’s most iconic delicacy. Live flamenco performances weave passion and rhythm through every course, and guests can add unlimited sangria and mimosas to toast the special dads in their lives. Make reservations via RESY.

WHEN: Sunday, June 21, 2026. Doors open at 10:00 AM.

WHERE: Bully Spanish Steakhouse, 2033 M St NW Washington, D.C.

WHY: Dad deserves more than brunch, he deserves a journey. Bully’s bold flavors, vibrant atmosphere, and high-energy service create an immersive experience that transports guests straight to the heart of Spain. It’s a festive, unforgettable way to celebrate the most important man in your life.