2nd Floor Sessions: Family Style Dinner with with Jamie Leeds and Ruth Gresser

Celebrate Women’s History Month with our Second Floor Sessions: a special series of dining experiences hosted on the 2nd floor of Hank’s Oyster Bar, Old Town, Alexandria.

Happening every Sunday in March, these one-of-a-kind events feature Hank’s Oyster Bar’s Chef and Owner Jamie Leeds in partnership with some incredible women in food & beverage, full of great food, great drinks, and great conversation.

Sunday, March 5th Ruth Gresser of Pizzeria Paradiso

You know you’re in good company when Jamie Leeds and Ruth Gresser get together!

The first of our 2nd Floor Sessions includes a family style dinner highlighting their 20-year friendship and what each do best: seafood and pizza! Menu includes crudos and other raw bar offerings, salads, baked pastas, and an assortment of classic and seafood pizzas. Beverage pairings and a la carte options will be available for purchase.

$5 per ticket will go towards Re:HER a national non-profit driven by women and non-binary restaurateurs on a mission to empower and advance women, women of color, indigenous women, LGBTQ+ identifying women, and nonbinary food and beverage entrepreneurs.