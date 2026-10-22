Family October Fest at Patrick Henry Recreation Center

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
Patrick Henry Recreation CenterMore details
Keep the Halloween excitement in one place with games, a haunted house, crafts and spooky musical chairs. Snacks and prizes round out this all-ages recreation-center evening. Use the city announcement for registration.
When: Friday, October 30, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Patrick Henry Recreation Center, 4653 Taney Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304.
Price: $10.
Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.
Official event details and registration information
Illustrative autumn pumpkin photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash.
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