Family October Fest at Patrick Henry Recreation Center
Friday, October 30, 2026

Family October Fest at Patrick Henry Recreation Center

4653 Taney Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Patrick Henry Recreation Center

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$10

About This Event

Keep the Halloween excitement in one place with games, a haunted house, crafts and spooky musical chairs. Snacks and prizes round out this all-ages recreation-center evening. Use the city announcement for registration.

When: Friday, October 30, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Patrick Henry Recreation Center, 4653 Taney Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304.
Price: $10.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information

Illustrative autumn pumpkin photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash.

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Date

Friday, October 30, 2026 06:30 pm

Location

Patrick Henry Recreation Center
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