Family October Fest at Patrick Henry Recreation Center

Keep the Halloween excitement in one place with games, a haunted house, crafts and spooky musical chairs. Snacks and prizes round out this all-ages recreation-center evening. Use the city announcement for registration.

When: Friday, October 30, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Patrick Henry Recreation Center, 4653 Taney Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304.

Price: $10.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information