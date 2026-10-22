Family Masquerade Ball at Mount Vernon Recreation Center

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Mount Vernon Recreation CenterMore details
Make costumes a family dance-night occasion. This all-ages masquerade includes dancing, a costume contest, photo opportunities and refreshments. Register through the city event links.
When: Friday, October 30, 6:30–9 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Mount Vernon Recreation Center, 2701 Commonwealth Avenue, Alexandria, VA.
Price: $9.
Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.
Official event details and registration information
Illustrative autumn pumpkin photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash.
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