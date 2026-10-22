Family Masquerade Ball at Mount Vernon Recreation Center
Friday, October 30, 2026

Family Masquerade Ball at Mount Vernon Recreation Center

2701 Commonwealth Avenue, Alexandria, VA

Mount Vernon Recreation Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$9

About This Event

Make costumes a family dance-night occasion. This all-ages masquerade includes dancing, a costume contest, photo opportunities and refreshments. Register through the city event links.

When: Friday, October 30, 6:30–9 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Mount Vernon Recreation Center, 2701 Commonwealth Avenue, Alexandria, VA.
Price: $9.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information

Illustrative autumn pumpkin photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, October 30, 2026 06:30 pm

Location

Mount Vernon Recreation Center
View Map