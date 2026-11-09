Family Mahjong 101: A Thanksgiving-Break Lesson in Vienna

The day after Thanksgiving is a good moment to learn a game the family can keep playing together. The Bamboo Room’s beginner American mahjong lesson covers tile vocabulary, building hands, the Charleston, rules and gameplay in a structured afternoon session for ages 12 and up.



Make the lesson the centerpiece of a relaxed Vienna outing: have lunch on Church Street beforehand, arrive ready to learn, and leave the rest of the afternoon free for a walk or an early dinner. No existing family expert is needed to get started.

When: Friday, November 27, 2026, 1–3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: The Bamboo Room — Vienna, Virginia; 101 Church Street NW, Unit D, Vienna, VA 22180

Price: $75 listed lesson price. Materials included; optional NMJL 2026 Official Card is $20 extra. Confirm booking quantities for your family.

Ages 12+. The lesson begins promptly; allow time to find Unit D and settle in. Advance booking required. Confirm availability, final pricing, cancellation/store-credit terms and exact details with the organizer.

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